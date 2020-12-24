Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today highlighted the potential for the company's P2P investment technology to include would be property owners that previously have not had access to purchase finance.

In a FinTech industry article published yesterday, "financial inclusion" was identified as a top six FinTech technology for 2021. The article forecasted the FinTech market to reach a value exceeding $150 billion by 2023.

Vaycaychella's P2P solutions is designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. While Vaycaychella's solution provides an alternative financing opportunity to buyers that might otherwise be able to access conventional mortgage financing, Vaycaychella expands the buyer market by:

1. Giving access to potential buyers that might not qualify for conventional mortgages and,

2. Creating opportunities to finance properties that might not qualify for conventional mortgages.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

The company plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. The company is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch.

More details regarding the Vaycaychella P2P app were provided in a presentation published earlier this week to include feedback on recent internal testing and new software updates anticipated before the release to beta users.

The presentation also included information on the company's coming Visa Card offering and cryptocurrency integration.

The presentation can be viewed by following the link below:

Vaycaychella P2P Short-Term Rental Property Investment App Update Presentation

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71006