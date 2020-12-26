American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Does Investing in a Self-Directed IRA Actually Work?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2020 / Pointing out that a Self-Directed IRA is not a type of retirement account, but rather a style of investing when the proper arrangements are made, American IRA recently took to its blog to explain how investing with a Self-Directed IRA might work. The post, hosted at the American IRA blog address at www.AmericanIRA.com, addressed issues like selecting the right type of retirement account, funding the Self-Directed IRA account, and then making basic decisions.

The key, according to the post, is selecting a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that aligns with the values and goals of the individual investor. Working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm-which will serve as the "custodian" of the account-means investors will have trust and reliability as they build a retirement strategy. However, the retirement investor remains in charge of the investments in this scenario.

Why a Self-Directed IRA? Using self-direction with a retirement account means that investors will have more access to nontraditional retirement assets like precious metals and real estate. In years like 2020, which has seen volatility in the stock market and increased precious metals prices, a wider portfolio with more diversified asset classes can help investors feel more secure about retirement savings.

The article in question at American IRA tackled the "basics" on investing with a Self-Directed IRA. That included selecting the type of account. For instance, a Self-Directed IRA is not a "type" of account. Instead, investors can choose to Self-Directed a Roth IRA, for example, or a Traditional IRA, if they prefer. There is a lot of power left in the hands of investors, and many investors do not know the full list of options.

"Investors have a lot of power because they get to choose more than they know," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This article is an article we wanted to publish to help investors understand just how many options they have."

For more information on investing in a Self-Directed IRA, the blog post is available at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may contact American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

