Our ATX remains strong before X-Mas, on Tuesday Do&Co made nearly 20 per cent, on Wednesday Wolford gained nearly 20 per cent. News came from FACC, CA Immo, ams, Do&Co, Uniqa, Rosenbauer, CA Immo, Verbund, Valneva, Frequentis, Wolford, RBI. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,57% to 2.737,12 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -14,11%. Up to now there were 120 days with a positive and 130 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 15,24% away, from the low 67,83%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,52%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 14,99% in front of AT&S 7,27% and UBM 5,6%. And the following stocks performed worst: Österreichische Post -2,72% in front of FACC -2,19% ...

