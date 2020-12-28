BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits logged a double-digit annual growth in November, but the pace of growth moderated notably, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed over the weekend.
Industrial profits increased 15.5 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 28.2 percent surge posted in October.
The slowdown in November was largely driven by a higher base compared with October, the statistical office said.
During January to November period, profits of industrial firms climbed 2.4 percent from the same period last year.
