FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to Feature Smartkey in 12 Part Series Across its Full Television Network Platform Including Fox, Bloomberg, Kron, and Sunday NEWSMAX/NTTS Addition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / Smartkey (SKEY) will be filming their first feature with Jane King early next week.

Szymon Fiedorowicz CEO, Marta Zarosa CMO, and Fiona Chow PR are all scheduled to appear on the first interview.

The series will broadcast across all FMW'S Television Network partners including Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network, KRON and it's newly syndicated Newsmax /NTTS Sunday 930 am time slot.

The company will be featured in a minimum of 48 broadcasts across the FMW platform.

"SmartKey's vision is to enable the smart city of the future, which needs to connect multiple sources of data in order to power it. A large dose of energy and knowledge has led us to the point where SmartKey is implemented at the largest technology partners in the world. It's time to show more to the world by the New to The Street/Exploring The Block series and interviews and reach millions of people with our message" said SmartKey CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz.

This company is working with hardware producers that provide devices with SmartKey technology implemented. These trials are working now and offering first responders access they need in critical moments when lives are at stake stated Vince Caruso CEO FMW Media and Co-Founder New to TheStreet. This is blockchain for the real-world and we intend to share this with the general public and industry leaders across our entire platform by following this great company. further stated Caruso.

About SmartKey

Smartkey (SKEY) is a unique platform that connects the DeFi world with the physical world assets. Smartkey is the first platform to connect the Blockchain of Things (BoT) with DeFi projects. This token promotes the Puzzle Economy which is a collection of Smart Contracts that executes various connected processes. Smartkey token has a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 SKey tokens.

Businesses can use Smartkey to streamline services and automate their user interactions. They can also execute the ascents of blockchain that involve distributed ledger, smart contracts, absence of censorship, and intermediaries. Smartkey solutions are used for distant and contactless cryptocurrency payments.

Smartkey has collaborated with brands like KIA and Teltonika. Using this cryptocurrency, the companies have developed innovative DeFi solutions for car access management and rental settlement, device interactions, and car rental blockchain-based technologies.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 930-10 am EST.

