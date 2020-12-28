Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-12-28 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 08.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 28.02.2021 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 - Grindeks GRD1R Takeover offer RIG 22.01.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2020 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2020 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2020 Admiral Markets AS Coupon payment date TLN ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2020 Storent Investments Coupon payment date RIG STOR080020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2020 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2020 AgroCredit Latvia Coupon payment date RIG ACLB070026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.