MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption 28-Dec-2020 / 09:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | December 28, 2020 Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption Krasnodar, Russia (December 28, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. Please be informed that on December 25, 2020 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-03 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption. Securities market maker: Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody of the BO-003P-03 series with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 4B02-03-60525-?-003P as of 25.06.2019, International Securities Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A100H02 For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90386 EQS News ID: 1157492 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=1157492&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

