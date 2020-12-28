

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved in December to its highest level since March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to a nine-month high of -0.4 in December from -3.8 in November. This was below the average score of 0.3 seen over the past twenty years.



Opinion on expected activity improved in December. Producers were less negative about the order book for the seventh straight month, and their assessment of stocks of finished products was more positive, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.



Producers were more positive in the wood and building materials industry, while sentiment in food industry was more negative.



