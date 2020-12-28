American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains What Life Can Look Like with a Self-Directed IRA Retirement

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / What does life look like for retirees who used a Self-Directed IRA to fund or partially fund their retirement? That is exactly what American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm in North Carolina, recently addressed at their blog. The post, which details some of the unique aspects of Self-Directed IRAs, details how these retirement tools can be used to create powerful retirement savings, especially with the use of real estate to establish a consistent cash flow.

The post also talked about the "4% rule," which is an established rule of thumb in the personal finance community. This rule maintains that individuals should try to achieve a level of wealth in which they can withdraw 4% every year. The logic: with the long-term growth of these retirement funds, it is possible to continue withdrawing 4% every year. For example, an investor with a million dollars available would be able to withdraw $40,000 per year and maintain the same level of financial independence.

However, American IRA's post went beyond that, explaining how the particular quirks of Roth IRAs and real estate investing can make financial independence a reality for Self-Directed IRA investors. For example, a retirement investor with substantial cash flow through real estate investments would be able to enjoy cash flow well into retirement, even without working, provided that the investments were well-placed.

"For some people who aren't familiar with how a Self-Directed IRA works, it can sometimes be hard to imagine what retirement might look like in that scenario," said Jim Hitt. "This post is to reassure people that not only can a retirement with a Self-Directed IRA look a lot like any other great retirement you have planned for yourself, but there may be benefits that exceed what you had planned if you were relying on a pension and a 401(k) through an employer."

