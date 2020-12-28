DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET 28-Dec-2020 / 08:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET The following company has been withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business 24/12/2020. Primorus Investments PLC Symbol: PRIM ISIN: GB00BKTCLJ25 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 90392 EQS News ID: 1157505 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd10eb411a26207ca6a580d36b296aa4&application_id=1157505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

