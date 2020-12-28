Technavio has been monitoring the calibration management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 100.84 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005092/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calibration Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., and Quality America Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the automation of the calibration process will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of cyber attacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automation of calibration process has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Calibration Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Calibration Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Technology Locally Installed Cloud-Based

Geographic Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40617

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The technical support outsourcing market size has the potential to grow by USD 11 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Video Analytics Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The video analytics market size has the potential to grow by USD 11.14 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Calibration Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calibration management software market report covers the following areas:

Calibration Management Software Market size

Calibration Management Software Market trends

Calibration Management Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies web-based training for calibration management software as one of the prime reasons driving the calibration management software market growth during the next few years.

Calibration Management Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Calibration Management Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Calibration Management Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Calibration Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist calibration management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the calibration management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calibration management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calibration management software market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Locally installed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AVL List GmbH

Beamex Oy Ab

CompuCal Calibration Solutions

CyberMetrics Corp.

ETQ LLC

Fortive Corp.

P.J. Bonner Co. Ltd.

Prime Technologies Inc.

Productivity-Quality Systems Inc.

Quality America, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005092/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/