The microbial identification market is poised to grow by USD 991.90 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005108/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbial Identification Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the microbial identification market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications of microorganisms.
The microbial identification market analysis includes end-user, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for food safety testing as one of the prime reasons driving the microbial identification market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The microbial identification market covers the following areas:
Microbial Identification Market Sizing
Microbial Identification Market Forecast
Microbial Identification Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bruker Corp.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market- The atomic spectroscopy market is segmented by application (pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market- The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market is segmented by service (CMO and CRO) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- bioMérieux SA
- Bruker Corp.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005108/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/