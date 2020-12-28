The "The Home and Small Business Security System Market 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Home and Small Business Security System Market report analyses the latest developments on the small alarm market in Europe and North America. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Cellular connectivity is rapidly becoming a standard feature in security alarm systems for the consumer and small business markets. The analyst estimates the number of cellular connections for home and small business security systems in Europe and North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent from 32.8 million in 2019 to 47.0 million in 2024.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on alarm system adoption by country and segment.

Comprehensive overview of the home and small business alarm system value chain.

Detailed profiles of key players on the European and North American security markets.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region, lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

Who are the leading providers of professionally monitored home and small business alarm systems?

Why are alarm system providers investing in smart home technology?

Are DIY home alarm systems providers a threat to the traditional players?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT communications in the alarm systems industry?

Which are the leading providers of secure alarm communications services?

What is the market value of the alarm system industry in Europe and North America?

What are the latest trends and developments in this market?

Who should buy this report?

The Home and Small Business Security System Market is the foremost source of information about the professionally monitored security system market in Europe and North America. Whether you are a vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, application developer or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Overview of the security industry

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Security services

1.1.2 Enterprise security systems

1.1.3 Home and small business security systems

1.1.4 Cash handling

1.2 Key industry players

2 Home and small business security systems

2.1 Technology overview

2.2 European standards for intruder alarm systems

2.3 Alarm system value chain

2.3.1 Traditional home security system providers

2.3.2 Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home security system providers

2.3.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

2.3.4 Secure alarm communications service providers

2.4 Smart homes and home automation systems

2.5 Market value and alarm system penetration

2.5.1 The European market

2.5.2 The North American market

2.6 Traditional home security system providers

2.6.1 ADT

2.6.2 AT&T

2.6.3 Brinks Home Security (Monitronics)

2.6.4 Carrier

2.6.5 Comcast

2.6.6 Cox Communications

2.6.7 EPS Telesurveillance

2.6.8 G4S

2.6.9 Guardian Protection

2.6.10 Johnson Controls

2.6.11 Prosegur

2.6.12 Sector Alarm

2.6.13 Securitas

2.6.14 Stanley Black Decker

2.6.15 Telus

2.6.16 Verisure

2.6.17 Vivint

2.7 DIY home security system providers

2.7.1 Ajax Systems

2.7.2 Canary

2.7.3 Frontpoint

2.7.4 Google Nest

2.7.5 Minut

2.7.6 Ring (Amazon)

2.7.7 Simplisafe

2.7.8 Somfy

2.8 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

2.8.1 Alarm.com

2.8.2 Bosch

2.8.3 DMP

2.8.4 DSC (Johnson Controls)

2.8.5 Nortek Control

2.8.6 Resideo Technologies

2.9 Secure alarm communications service providers

2.9.1 AddSecure

2.9.2 BT Redcare

2.9.3 CSL

2.9.4 Telular (Ametek)

2.9.5 Uplink (Sierra Wireless)

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 The European market landscape

3.2 The North American market landscape

3.3 Market trends and conclusions

3.3.1 Interactive smart home systems fuel interest in security services

3.3.2 DIY and traditional home security systems offerings are converging

3.3.3 Security and integrity issues when the home is connected

3.3.4 Security systems and smart home products enable insurance discounts

3.3.5 The Covid-19 pandemic impacts the security industry

Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbfiyy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005109/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900