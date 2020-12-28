Kegs Market Witnessing High Sales of Steel Variants: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on growing their manufacturing capacity and implementing innovative technologies to fulfil an anticipated spurt in demand

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / The global kegs market is slated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.2%, amid the projected period (2018-2028). The worldwide consumption of steel kegs for shipment and storage of beer is anticipated to remain high. The use of kegs as a reliable, cost-effective and appropriate for fermented beverages, furthermore ensuring preservation of organoleptic characteristics and original taste. FMI, in its recent study, stated that the COVID-19 outbreak has impact the market adversely, however, recovery is likely to commence in late 2021.

"Sustained demand for cooking oil remains a key revenue generator for the global kegs market." states the FMI analyst.

Kegs Market - Important Highlights

The global kegs market will surpass US$ 1.67 billion in revenues by 2028-end.

Western Europe will remain highly lucrative over the forecast period, due to steady sales in Italy, France and Germany.

Alcoholic beverages end use category is anticipated to drive sales in the global market.

Steel kegs account for majority of market share

Kegs Market - Drivers

Growing demand for cooking oil is likely to positively impact the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for premium products such as draught and craft variants is creating opportunities

Increasing preference towards flavored alcoholic beverages is projected to benefit the market

Legislative regulations backing reduced weight limits appropriate of packaging, will spur adoption of kegs.

Kegs Market - Restraints

Non-return, improper handling or damage of kegs continues to be a challenge for market players

Few licensed establishments allowed to install kegs limits opportunities

COVID-19 Impact on Kegs Market

Although, the market witnessed an increase in sales, on the onset of the pandemic. Players sopped up surplus sales from COVID-19-fueled stockpiling, followed by lost business from operational constraints and closed dining rooms. FMI in its report states that the market is gradually anticipated to pick up pace by the end of 2021 or by 2022 Q1.

Competitive Landscape

Petainer UK Holdings Ltd., Ardagh Group S.A, NDL Keg Inc, AMERICAN KEG COMPANY., Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers Co. Ltd, Shinhan Industrial Co, Ltd, Schaefer Container Systems, Blefa GmbH, Julius Kleemann GmbH & Co KG and The Metal Drum Company are a few of the leading market players operating in the kegs market. Market players are focusing on merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to extend their regional presence. Growing number of activities imply that the players working in the global kegs market account for remarkable expansion prospects in the years ahead.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the kegs market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to material (plastic, tin and stainless steel), capacity (up to 20 litre, 20 litre to 40 litre, 40 litre to 60 litre and above 60 litre), end use (alcoholic beverages [beer, wine, spirits and cider], non- alcoholic beverages[soft drinks, RTD beverages, juices and others], cooking oil, chemicals and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

