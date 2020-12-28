

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that Japan has approved Lynparza or olaparib for the treatment of three types of advanced cancer: ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.



The companies stated that the approvals authorize Lynparza for use as maintenance treatment after first-line chemotherapy containing bevacizumab in patients with homologous recombination repair deficient (HRD) ovarian cancer; the treatment of patients with BRCA gene-mutated or BRCAm castration-resistant prostate cancer with distant metastasis or mCRPC; and maintenance treatment after platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with BRCAm curatively unresectable pancreas cancer.



The approvals by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare were based on results from the PAOLA-1, PROfound and POLO Phase 3 trials.



The companies said that the safety and efficacy of LYNPARZA have not been established in pediatric patients.



