The stethoscopes market is poised to grow by USD 138.05 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stethoscopes Market 2020-2024

The report on the stethoscopes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of cardiac and pulmonary issues.

The stethoscopes market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the continuous enhancements of stethoscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the stethoscopes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The stethoscopes market covers the following areas:

Stethoscopes Market Sizing

Stethoscopes Market Forecast

Stethoscopes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

American Diagnostic Corp.

Cardionics

Eko Devices Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

Hillrom

Medline Industries Inc.

Muse Diagnostics

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Thinklabs Medical LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Electronic and digital stethoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manual and mechanical stethoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other stethoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

