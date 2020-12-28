Anti-pollution Ingredients Market Demand Propelled by Mounting Demand for Eco-Friendly & Ayurvedic Products, Opines Future Market Insights

Market players are introducing an extensive scope of products with effective and natural ingredients to satiate consumers demand and attain a wider audience

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / The global anti-pollution ingredients market will expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the assessment period 2019-2029. The market will be witnessing a promising growth outlook in the coming years due to a dramatic increase in the integration of active, functional ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products, with an anti-pollution outcome.

"While female demographic is holding most of the anti-pollution products, swiftly progressing market landscape of the men's grooming segment is likely to be a significant booster to demand of anti-pollution ingredients." says the FMI report.

Key Takeaways

East Asia & South Asia will remain lucrative regional markets for anti-pollution ingredients

Polymer-based & antioxidant ingredients remains majorly preferred amid both, consumers and manufacturers.

Vitamin E and A, and polymer based ingredients type will lead among other categories over the forecast period.

Skincare products applications segment will remain dominant due to introduction of novel ingredients such as CBD skincare products to cater to distinguishing demand-side determinants.

Driving Factors

Growing demand for eco-friendly and ayurvedic products are driving market growth.

Rising customer inclination toward preventative hair and skin care remains a notable growth influencer for the market growth.

Growing focus on eco-friendly products has substantially boosted the demand for amid consumers, which will fuel the market expansion.

Expansion in the urban population in the West in addition to the middle-class income group in the East has generate several growth prospects amid the forecast period.

Due to aggravating climatic conditions, the anti-pollution skincare products demand is on a surge, thus driving sales of amid cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers.

Constraints

Cosmetics contain several preservatives and chemicals, such as toluene and parabens, which impacts the user's health, this can limit sales in the market.

High cost associated with some of the anti-pollution products can hinder market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

?Majority of the industries are facing and struggling difficult times with the COVID-19 outbreak. The anti-pollution ingredients market has been also moderately impacted. However, despite the slowdown, the market is aiming to grow in terms of product range. Consumers' awareness about health and skin impacts of pollution is rising, also their demand on anti-pollution and natural skincare products is rising, thus the market is anticipated to grow.

Competition Landscape

The global anti-pollution ingredients market is a fragmented in nature with several key regional players and global players. Majority of the key players uphold a strategic focus on the expansion of distribution agreements and partnerships for worldwide market expansion. Some of the key players identified in the global market are Silab Company, Solabia Group, Algues & Mer, The Lubrizol Corporation, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S., Provital Group, BioSpectrum, Inc., Symrise AG, Ashland Specialty Chemical Company, AOBiome, LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, CoDIF International S.A.S., Lancome, Koninklijke DSM N.V.,TULA Life, Inc, Solvay S.A., Sederma S.A., Covestro AG, Mibelle Biochemistry (Mibelle AG) AMSilk GmbH, TRI-K Industries Inc., and INABATA & CO., LTD.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Scope

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Go To Market strategy

4.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4.3. Branding & Promotion Outlook

4.4. Purchase Pattern Assessment

4.5. Consumer Goods Industry Analysis

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Force

4.8. Key Regulations

4.9. Labelling Claims

5. Global Anti-Pollution Ingredients Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2019-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Anti-Pollution Ingredients Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

6.2. Pricing Break-up

6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Global Anti-Pollution Ingredients Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Digital Commerce Platform market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on Ingredient Type(Activated Charcoal, Algae and Kelp, Chinese Herbs, Antioxidants {Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C and Vitamin E), Minerals{Sea Salt Minerals and Malachite Extract}, Polymer Based Ingredients and Others), Application (Skin Care {Sun Care Products, Anti agers, Moisturizers, Facial Masks, Cleansers and Others}, Hair Care {Shampoo, Conditioner, Others} and Color cosmetics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

