DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis

EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019



28.12.2020 / 13:34

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Unternehmensmitteilung



EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse 2019



Nettoverlust steigt von 3.119 TEuro auf 68.911 TEuro

Konzentration auf livinit-Strategie für urbane Micro-Wohn-Lösungen

Fortführung des Geschäfts trotz Covid-19-Pandemie uneingeschränkt gesichert

Valletta, 28. Dezember 2020: EVAN Group plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) gibt die testierten Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 bekannt. In diesem entstand ein Nettoverlust in Höhe von 68.911 TEuro nach 3.119 TEuro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Grund dafür war hauptsächlich die Einstellung und Abschreibung der Aktivitäten bei der Shopinit GmbH bedingt durch gesunkene Einnahmen im Retailsektor. Die Gesellschaft hat sich inzwischen entschieden, dieses Geschäftsfeld nicht mehr fortzuführen und wird sich künftig auf innovative Wohnkonzepte im städtischen und großstädtischen Umfeld konzentrieren (vgl. Pressemitteilung vom 13. März 2020).

Im Rahmen der mit der strategischen Neuausrichtung verbundenen Bilanzverkürzung ist eine Reduzierung des Grundkapitals auf 27.000 TEuro beabsichtigt. Dieser Vorgang wird keine Auswirkungen auf den Cashflow oder die Finanzposition der EVAN Group plc haben und wird durch die Reduktion des Verlustvortrags und ausgegebene Anleihen kompensiert.

"2019 hat uns gezeigt, dass es richtig und wichtig ist seine Marktpositionierung laufend zu überprüfen. In unserem Fall bedeutet das eine Konzentration auf die Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien im Segment der Micro-Appartments", erklärt Stefan Feuerstein, Director der EVAN Group. "Hierbei spielen Groß- und Universitätsstädte mit vielen Wochenendpendlern und einem überproportionalen Anteil an Single-Haushalten eine zentrale Rolle."

Die Fortführung der Geschäftstätigkeit der EVAN Group plc ist ungeachtet der Auswirkungen der Covid-19-Pandemie auf die allgemeine wirtschaftliche Lage und den Immobilienmarkt im Besonderen uneingeschränkt gesichert.



Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, bezahlbare Unterkünfte für Fachpersonal erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben.

Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf dem livinit-Konzept auf (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Wohnimmobilien).



Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Margit Levay

NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16

D-60594 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 81

Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19

E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com

oder www.evan-group.com



Important Information / Disclaimer:

This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this publication or release of such information would be unlawful.

Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires such a prospectus.

This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication.