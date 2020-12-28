The industrial automation software market is expected to grow by USD 5.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The need to reduce overall operational expenses is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as cybersecurity threats will hamper market growth.
Industrial Automation Software Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the SCADA software segment generated maximum revenue to the market in 2019. The rise in smart grid technology in the power industry drives the global SCADA market toward growth. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Industrial Automation Software Market: End-user Landscape
Based on end-user, the process industries led the market in 2019. The increased need for plant optimization and enhanced overall efficiencies are driving the demand for automation software solutions such as programmable logic controller (PLC), SCADA, DCS, and manufacturing execution system (MES) across process industries.
Industrial Automation Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The emergence of automation software solutions on the cloud will significantly influence the industrial automation software market's growth in the APAC region. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial automation software in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corp.
