

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar erased its early losses against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback recovered to 1.2191 against the euro and 103.71 against the yen, from its early 6-day low of 1.2250 and a 4-day low of 103.40, respectively.



The greenback hit a 1-week high of 0.8919 against the franc, from a low of 0.8884 seen at 5:00 pm ET.



The U.S. currency rebounded to 0.7578 against the aussie and 0.7099 against the kiwi, off its early 10-day lows of 0.7623 and 0.7139 respectively.



The greenback rose back to 1.2851 against the loonie, heading to pierce a 4-day high of 1.2860 set in the previous session. This may be compared to a low of 1.2814 hit at 4:45 am ET.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.19 against the euro, 106.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 0.71 against the aussie, 0.68 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de