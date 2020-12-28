Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Completion of Healight Safety Study in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

First Safety Study Utilizing Ultraviolet A Light Catheter as a Prospective Anti-Infective in Critically Ill, Intubated SARS-Cov-2 Patients

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the "Company") focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced the completion of the safety study evaluating the Healight ultraviolet A light catheter technology. This single center, U.S.-based study evaluated the safety and proof of principle of the Healight device in newly intubated critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation diagnosed with COVID-19.

The data collected from this clinical investigational-use-only study will be presented to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as part of the review process for Healight as a COVID-19 treatment. The results from this study will also be submitted for publication.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "This is an important milestone, and we look forward to continuing discussions with the FDA on the advancement of the Healight technology."

The Healight technology platform employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel respiratory tract device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology's significant impact on reducing a wide range of viral and bacterial loads, including the coronavirus HCoV-229E, which is associated with the common cold. Recently published pre-clinical data have been the basis of discussions with the FDA for a path to enable human use for the potential treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in intubated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. Aytu currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist®, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (ii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iii) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test and a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. These tests are used separately in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu recently licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Aytu operates a consumer health subsidiary, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus"), a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes numerous novel consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness, respiratory health, and general wellness. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating Rx and consumer health products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about Aytu's consumer healthcare products.

Forward-Looking Statement

