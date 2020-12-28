

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The prediction that the darkest days of battle against COVID-19 is ahead is adding worries to investor sentiments.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Monday.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading. The U.S. and European markets were closed on Friday for the Christmas Day holidays.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 155.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 25.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 92.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session mixed. The Nasdaq fell 36.80 points or 0.3 percent to 12,771.11, the Dow rose 114.32 points or 0.4 percent to 30,129.83 and the S&P 500 inched up by 2.75 points or 0.1 percent to 3,690.01.



On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.0, while it was up 12.0 in the previous month.



Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET and five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was a $7.363 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 PM ET. In the prior week, the M2 Money Supply was $228.1 billion.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday.



Chinese shares closed little changed, while Hong Kong shares declined. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.72 points to 3,397.29, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 58.08 points or 0.2 percent to 26,328.48.



Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 197.42 points or 0.7 percent to 26,854.03, while the broader Topix closed 9.63 points or 0.5 percent higher at 1,788.04.



The Australian and New Zealand markets were closed on Monday in observance of Boxing Day.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 5.58 points or 0.10 percent. The German DAX is adding 202.54 points or 1.49 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 6.36 points or 0.10 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 178.01 points or 0.10 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing 0.96 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

