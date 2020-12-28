IDW Media Holdings Inc.: Netflix Renews Locke & Key for Season 3 and More IDW News

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, provided the following year-end news round-up:

Netflix Announces Renewal of "Locke & Key" for Season 3

Netflix has announced the renewal of supernatural horror drama Locke & Key for a third season - even before the premiere of Season 2, which is slated for 2021. The show, distributed by IDW Entertainment, is based on the critically acclaimed hit graphic novels from Joe Hill and Gabe Rodríguez, published by IDW. "Netflix's decision ratchets up the enormous potential of 'Locke & Key' across all channels. We are extremely excited to continue working with Joe and Gabe to further elaborate the 'Locke & Key' franchise," said IDW's CEO, Ezra Rosensaft.

IDW's Yoe Books Imprint Debuts Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books

Using primary source material from World War II-era Black newspapers and magazines, this compelling book by comics historian Ken Quattro profiles pioneers like E.C. Stoner, a renowned fine artist of the Harlem Renaissance and the first Black artist to draw comic books; Owen Middleton, whose life sentence in Sing Sing became a cause célèbre championed by historian Will Durant, leading both to freedom and a career in comics; Matt Baker, who drew Vooda, the first groundbreaking Black comic book hero; and many more. Each man's personal struggles and triumphs are represented as they broke through into an industry formerly occupied only by whites.

IDW and Imprint Top Shelf Productions Unveil Summer Line-Up for Young Readers

This coming summer may seem impossibly far off, but IDW is already well along in its preparations. Summer is a crucial time to reach and engage young readers and educators preparing their fall curricula. That's why we are excited about our line-up of compelling graphic novels for middle-grade and young adult readers. These books run the gamut from outright fun to introspective and even educational, further evidence that IDW and Top Shelf are home to a diverse library of fiction and non-fiction graphic novels.

Better Place , by debut author Duane Murray and Shawn Daley ( Samurai Grandpa ), tells the story of Dylan, a young boy in a new neighborhood whose best (and only) friend is his grandad. Together, they imagine themselves as Red Rocket and Kid Cosmo. Daily, the superhero and his sidekick save the world from evil. But when Dylan learns that his grandad has gone to "a better place", he embarks on a grand adventure to find his superhero.

For more information on IDW title visit IDWpublishing.com, and follow IDW on social media.

MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS:

'Locke and Key' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Premiere by Joe Otterson in Variety. "News of the renewal comes ahead of the debut of the show's second season, which is set to launch in 2021…Season 2 of the show was announced back in March."

IDW to Publish a Celebration of Trailblazing Black Comic Book Creators by Ethan Moss in CBR.com. "The long history of comic books has seen many artists rise to stardom. Now, Kenn Quattro and IDW Publishing have explored an often-overlooked aspect of history by exploring the Black artists who helped to create the worlds of superheroes."

Licensing Hotline: Godzilla Reawakens in Middle-Grade Comics by Karen Raugust in Publishers Weekly. "IDW is building on its longtime relationship with Toho, signing a new licensing deal that expands its classic Godzilla publishing program into younger age brackets; formats include art books, coloring books, and journals; and categories such as tabletop games and puzzles."

Star Wars: Writer Daniel José Older Opens Up on Creating Adventures in The High Republic by Daniel McMahon in CBR.com. "It's funny thinking about age-range in Star Wars because most Star Wars content is pretty much all ages - some skews older and some skews younger. With The High Republic Adventures though, I really wanted to make sure that the young people stayed front and center, right there in the spotlight."

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (OTCPINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company providing uniquely compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, theatrical, games, merchandise and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

