The subscriber identification module (SIM) card market is expected to decline by USD 1.45 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing LTE migration globally is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the need for registration of SIM cards will hamper the market growth.
Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the hybrid SIM segment generated maximum revenue to the market in 2019. The growing use of hybrid SIM can be attributed to the fact that these SIM cards allow consumers to easily shift between various types of phones. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Memory Landscape
Based on the memory, the 128KB memory SIM cards segment is witnessing a significant increase in 2019. The increased memory capacity allows customers to store more contacts and SMS. The growing focus of consumers on purchasing SIM cards with decent storage space for storing protected customer information are aiding in increasing the market segment.
Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, MEA is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 6% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from MEA. MEA will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Bartronics India Ltd.
- dz Card (International) Ltd.
- Eastcompeace India Pvt. Ltd.
- Giesecke Devrient GmbH
- IDEMIA France SAS
- KONA I Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Thales Group
- Valid SA
- Workz Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hybrid SIM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 3FF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2FF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 4FF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Memory Capacity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Memory capacity
- 128KB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 64KB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 32KB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 256KB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 512KB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Memory capacity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
