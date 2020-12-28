The frequency counter market is expected to grow by USD 595.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increased demand from LTE technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the necessity for low-cost and multiple-technology solutions will hamper market growth.

Frequency Counter Market: End-user Landscape

Based on end-user, the communication segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The demand for 4G networks is rising in response to the wider use of smart devices. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Frequency Counter Market: Type Landscape

Based on type, the bench-top segment led the market in 2019. Vendors in the market are developing systems that integrate various functions into a single multi-functional system to provide a high-performance system that is user-friendly and economical. The demand for integrated test equipment has increased significantly.

Frequency Counter Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the frequency counter in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Anritsu Corp.

B&K Precision Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

OMRON Corp.

ORBIS TECNOLOGIA ELECTRICA SA

Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Texas Instruments Inc.

