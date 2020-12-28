SPAN Enterprises: This Is The Best Time To Generate Pay Stubs for the 2020 Tax Season

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / 123PayStubs is the most user-friendly pay stub generator on the market today. With the end of 2020 approaching, having accurate pay stubs is critical to managing year-end tax obligations. The importance of which cannot be overlooked. Pay stubs are fundamental records of salary, taxes, and deductions. Without pay stubs, employers have no proof that they are properly paying their employees.

123PayStubs is better prepared to help create pay stubs than any other provider.

Not only do many states require their use, but pay stubs are truly a value-add to your business. "Pay stubs are such an integral part of any small business," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "and 123PayStubs is a straightforward, professional, and affordable solution for them."

Sundaram goes on to illustrate the example of a person who runs a small woodworking shop out of their home. Not being consistent, the employees may work intermittently throughout the year. "This business has no need for a full payroll service," Sundaram says. But with 123PayStubs the business owner can pay the employees with checks that are accompanied by professional and accurate pay stubs.

At the end of the year, this same business can file a 1099 or W2 through 123PayStubs using all the information that was used to create pay stubs. It's a beautifully elegant system. Everything the user needs, nothing they don't, and it's all at a price that fits into their budget.

What 123PayStubs started offering-and are unique in this regard-is the ability to e-file W2 and 1099 (both the 1099-MISC and the 1099-NEC). "Our team put themselves in the mind of the client to figure out what they would need to make tax season easier," says Sundaram. "And when we brought up the idea of e-filing, we learned that no one else was doing it."

If anyone needs an easy, straightforward way to e-file 1099 and W2 this year, look at 123PayStubs. Then begin the new year making pay stubs for 2021.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and unique payroll software. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. Their successful products include TaxBandits, TruckLogics, ACAwise, PayWow, 123PayStubs, ExpressTruckTax, and UnitWise. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at https://spanenterprises.com/

