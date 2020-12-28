EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.12.2020 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 158865) Correction: listing date is 29.12.2020 1 structured bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 29.12.2020. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834544