The Film Detective is Ringing in the New Year with a Month of Classic Comedy

ROCKPORT, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / ?The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters and is now wholly-owned by Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), is dedicating the upcoming month to the lighthearted side of cinema. In a time of increased demand for at-home entertainment, The Film Detective is delivering the nostalgia of film's favorite comics throughout the entire month of January.

Kicking off The Film Detective's month of comedy will be a 48-hour New Year's Laugh-a-thon, on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Laugh along with such timeless jokesters as The Three Stooges and Groucho Marx, starting at 12AM ET on Dec. 31.

The New Year's Laugh-a-thon will also feature The Film Detective debut of The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) and The Marx Brothers TV Collection (1951-1976), courtesy of Shout! Factory.

The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) will join The Johnny Carson Show (1974-1986) in a new late-night line-up of classic television, available weeknights at 10:30 PM ET. Viewers will enjoy additional arrivals including Carol Burnett's early starring role opposite Buddy Hackett in Stanley (1956-1957), The Jerry Lewis Show: TV Specials (1957-1962), Father Knows Best (1954-1960), and more - coming in 2021.

Keeping the laughter going throughout January will be actress Betty White, celebrating her 99th birthday on Sunday, January 17. The Film Detective will recognize the decades of entertainment White has brought to audiences on her birthday with a marathon of her first comedy sitcom, Life with Elizabeth (1953-1955).

The Film Detective's January 2021 line-up comes as its first under the new ownership of leading independent distribution company, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The recent acquisition of The Film Detective by Cinedigm adds The Film Detective's library, comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes, and two Free-Ad-Supported-Television (FAST) linear networks, into Cinedigm's extensive portfolio of streaming channels and content.

"I am thrilled to reach this acquisition agreement with Cinedigm, which will give The Film Detective the firepower to grow our content library and streaming channels much faster than before," said Phil Hopkins, The Film Detective Founder and CEO. "Cinedigm has been a long-term independent leader in quality content distribution and streaming and I believe their capabilities will help take this business I have built over the years to an even higher level."

