Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Genomics launches an optimised, cost-effective, SARS-CoV-2, next-generation sequencing service providing full length viral genome sequences. The best-in-class ARTIC NGS Oligo mix synthesised by Eurofins Genomics' Synthesis branch will also be commercially available shortly. The new NGS service and ARTIC NGS oligo kit are Eurofins' latest additions to a comprehensive product portfolio to support researchers globally in the development of vaccines and in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increasing diversity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the potential threat of increased virulence, higher infectivity and altered epitopes of these newly evolving viral strains, underline the need to identify, trace and track mutations over the complete viral genome. Whole genome SARS-CoV-2 sequencing identify mutant strains and spot emerging risks, including potentially immune and vaccine evasive variants, at an early stage.

The service and oligo mix are based on a protocol by the ARTIC consortium, which is used for

SARS-CoV-2 sequencing worldwide. The ARTIC approach utilises an oligo pool for multiplexed

PCR amplification of the complete viral genome. Eurofins Genomics optimised the formulation of the oligo pool achieving highest performance and best-in-class uniformity of coverage for the full-length viral genome.

Eurofins Genomics' sophisticated bioinformatic pipeline assembles and compares the resulting contiguous full-length SARS-CoV-2 isolate sequences and delivers a report for conclusive interpretation. The new service exploits Eurofins Genomics scalable, automated, standardized laboratory information management system (LIMS) controlled high throughput next generation sequencing facility.

As announced on 23 December 2020, Eurofins is offering part of its sequencing capacity for free to public healthcare authorities who do not have emergency budgets available to detect the VUI2020-12/01 strain reported to be currently fast-spreading in the UK in their positive samples so they can evaluate local prevalence of this new strain.

More information on this new "SARS-CoV-2 Full-length Genome Sequencing" service can be found on https://www.eurofinsgenomics.eu/en/next-generation-sequencing/applications/artic-sars-cov-2-rna-seq/. The full coronavirus product range offered by Eurofins Genomics Europe, including SARS-CoV-2 qPCR assays or SARS-CoV-2 plasmid controls, can be found on https://www.eurofinsgenomics.eu/en/covid-19/.

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005187/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

E-mail: ir@eurofins.com