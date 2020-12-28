RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH based in Frankfurt, Germany, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 29th of December, 2020. From this date, RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH INET ID: RBCG Admitted: The 29th of December, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki