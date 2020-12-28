Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Durch die Decke! Die große Aktienchance vor Jahresende!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12FMV ISIN: US0367521038 Ticker-Symbol: A58 
Tradegate
28.12.20
08:00 Uhr
255,05 Euro
+2,20
+0,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTHEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTHEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
255,55256,4518:24
255,55256,4518:24
Actusnews Wire
28.12.2020 | 18:12
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Evolution in the capital standing for Anthem Displays

Prismaflex partner up with Circle Graphics and maintain a minority holding via their Prismaflex USA subsidiary of 28.91%.


Prismaflex International announce they have concluded an association agreement in the capital of their subsidiary Anthem Displays with the American firm Circle Graphics, Inc ("Circle"), a leading digital printer in the USA, that operates on the on-line home decor and OOH advertising markets and member of the H.I.G Capital Group.

Following on from capital transfer and capital increase operations (cash transfer and current account transfer) aimed at strengthening the equity capital and cash flow of Anthem Displays, Circle Graphics becomes the majority shareholder, with Prismaflex USA, subsidiary of Prismaflex International, maintaining a 28.91% holding.

This backing will offer Anthem Displays the additional financial resources it requires to pursue its investments and develop commercial synergies with Circle Graphics on a buoyant American DOOH market.

The operation means Circle Graphics completes its "made in America" offer and product portfolio and can, through Anthem Displays benefit from Prismaflex International's expertise in the design and manufacture of digital LED displays.

Anthem Displays (total sales €7.2 million and current operating loss of €47K in 2019-2020) will subsequently be accounted for on an equity basis.

Pierre-Henry Bassouls, CEO and co-founder of Prismaflex International declares: "We are proud to have finalised a strategic partnership agreement with Circle Graphics, who have the same growth objectives as us for Anthem Displays. This agreement strengthens not only Anthem Displays ' position on the large format digital THD advertising display market, it also strengthens our Group's position on the smaller format digital SMD display sector in North America, a market we already have a leading position on in Europe."

Rod Rackley, CEO of the Circle Graphics OOH division adds: "A majority shareholding in Anthem Displays, a key producer of digital signage on the OOH market, strengthens our position as market leader. We are delighted to be in a position to offer our clients innovative, high-quality and competitively-priced digital solutions, designed and produced in the United States."



Forthcoming date

Press release: Q3 2020-2021 results, January 21, 2021, after closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm5taJhnkm/JnpxvYspnaGdkl5tikpSXmpPGmZdpZJqdaW5ox21hapieZm9nm2Vs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66606-pri-281220-anthem-displays-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ANTHEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.