The network camera market is poised to grow by USD 23.61 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the network camera market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift from analog to IP cameras.

The network camera market analysis includes end-user, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for security systems from the BFSI sector as one of the prime reasons driving the network camera market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The network camera market covers the following areas:

Network Camera Market Sizing

Network Camera Market Forecast

Network Camera Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Axis Communications AB

Basler AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Group

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

