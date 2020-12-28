JPMorgan Chase to transform its end-to-end travel capabilities by acquiring cxLoyalty's modern and scalable technology platform

JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) and cxLoyalty Group Holdings today announced they have signed an agreement for JPMorgan Chase to acquire the Global Loyalty business of cxLoyalty Group Holdings. The deal includes cxLoyalty's leading technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise, and points bank businesses.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional travel benefits at-scale to our large and rapidly growing customer base. People across the globe want to vacation and travel again, and hopefully that will become a reality for many in the near future. Acquiring the travel and rewards businesses of cxLoyalty will provide enhanced experiences to our millions of Chase customers once they are ready, comfortable and confident to travel," said Marianne Lake, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Lending at JPMorgan Chase.

cxLoyalty is a leading loyalty and technology solutions company with over 40 years of experience. Their expertise in designing, administering and fulfilling loyalty programs complements JPMorgan Chase's reputation of providing customers with elevated and differentiated value. The deal is expected to accelerate the strong foundation built in loyalty, including for Chase's Ultimate Rewards platform and cxLoyalty's existing clients, to enable a more holistic, end-to-end customer travel journey for all customers. The cxLoyalty brand and existing client relationships will continue to be led by cxLoyalty Group CEO Todd Siegel.

"JPMorgan Chase is the right partner to further invest in our leading loyalty business," said Todd Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of cxLoyalty. "This partnership allows us to strengthen and expand our technology solutions, rewards content and world class personalized customer experience for our Fortune 500 clients and their millions of customers, globally."

Ms. Lake adds, "We welcome Todd and cxLoyalty to JPMorgan Chase, and look forward to creating more value for our shared customers and clients."

JPMorgan Chase credit card customers will continue using Ultimate Rewards as usual and over time, will have access to enhanced travel experiences.

About JPMorgan Chase Co.

JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005218/en/

Contacts:

Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Communications Officer, Chase, amy.m.bonitatibus@jpmorgan.com

Ashley Dodd, head of Card Communications, Chase, ashley.e.dodd@chase.com