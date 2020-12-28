Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS CBD Launches Its Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) retail subsidiary VIVIS is launching its Hemp Extracted Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies.

"We're excited to have this launch before the new year," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "To our surprise, the packaging finally showed up and we didn't waste any time to get them ready to go!!!"

VIVIS products are known for their lab-tested quality. Visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com to order your VIVIS CBD Gummies!!!

Thanks to its new manufacturing facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

Many industry watchers are predicting the henp-based CBD market will increase an annual average of 107 percent and shortly reach a size of $22 billion in the U.S.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

