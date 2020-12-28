Meeting DEA Control Requirements - St Regis Mohawk Tribe to Develop Marijuana Grow Facility with MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and Excellis Health Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / MMJ Biopharma Cultivation, the premier medical cannabis cultivation and research company, today announced the signing of an agreement with Excellis Health Solutions, a global provider in end-to-end supply chain services to the life sciences industry. Excellis Health Solutions will be facilitating the movement and supply chain logistics of MMJ Biopharma Cultivation's marijuana products to pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, CRO's and schedule 1 physicians per the DEA divergence requirements . MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will utilize the Excellis Health Solutions team's best practice processes to Track & Trace the MMJ finished products through the supply chain.

FULL TEXT: Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regarding the Controls to Enhance the Cultivation of Marihuana for Research

Dr. Elio Mariani, CEO of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation stated, "we are developing a portfolio of prescription medicines derived from cannabis to meet patient needs in a wide range of therapeutic conditions. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will maintain control over all aspects of the product development process - botanical research, cultivation, extraction, formulation into drug delivery technologies, clinical trials and regulatory affairs with Excellis Health Solutions team's support."

Greg Cathcart, CEO of Excellis Health Solutions, commented "we are excited to provide MMJ BioPharma Cultivation our unique experience and expert knowledge of the life sciences industry by providing our end-to-end supply chain experiences. This relationship is an important milestone in our strategy to support the cannabis life sciences segment further. At the same time, we are delivering on our promise to further strengthen and grow our portfolio of IT services and solutions to benefit our customers."

MMJ Biopharma Cultivation most recently has applied for a DEA license to grow marijuana as a bulk manufacturer for cannabis research. The DEA has issued their final rule last week which stated, "An applicant that has manufactured marijuana without obtaining a DEA registration has violated Federal law, see 21 U.S.C. 841(a)…" Unlike state growers, MMJ has chosen to follow strict FDA and DEA protocols in order to distinguish itself and its products by following federal guidelines set forth by both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Another key strategic partnership by MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. is the recent signing of a Joint Development Agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's holding company to lease and develop approximately twenty acres of Tribal trust land, previously designated by the Tribe as a Business Park. When awarded a DEA license, MMJ's investment in the project will include all costs to design and construct a 500,000 square foot federally licensed cultivation, extraction and lab facility. The fully indoor, secure grow facility will be capable of producing 40 metric tons of dry marijuana per year when fully built out. All of the cannabis plants in the twenty-acre cultivation facility will be grown under computer-controlled conditions, ensuring the product meets DEA and FDA regulatory specifications for the therapies to be derived from the plants. The existing facilities on the property are currently being prepared for inspection by the Drug Enforcement Agency, in anticipation of award of the cultivation license.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, has also executed a marijuana extract supply agreement with MMJ International Holdings, who has submitted an investigational New Drug Application with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease. Furthermore, MMJ has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. MMJ Biopharmaceutical is shaping the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies in order to place consumer safety first.

Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holding, mentioned" we continue to follow FDA guidelines to develop our gel cap medicine. Our experienced team has worked within the FDA guidelines to obtain significant approvals from the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research to proceed to develop our cannabis-derived, whole-plant, natural extracts for our oral gel cap medication's to advance our clinical trials in the United States,".

MMJ's mission is to lead the field of cultivation of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and to continue the development and commercialization of proprietary cannabinoid-derived treatments that address the significant medical needs of patients.

