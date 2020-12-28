Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, and BASF SE will emerge as major biopolymers market participants during 2020-2024

The biopolymers market is expected to grow by 620.37 thousand tons during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biopolymers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The biopolymers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The biopolymers market is driven by volatility in crude oil prices. In addition, factors such as strict environmental regulations and policies and increased demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions are expected to trigger the biopolymers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 3% during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Biopolymers Market Participants:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company produces corn and wheat starches and cellulose, soy protein and xanthan bio-polymers.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers biopolymer impact modifiers under the brand, Biostrength.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Other. The company offers biopolymers under the brand, ecoflex.

Biopolymers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biopolymers market is segmented as below:

End-user Packaging and Food Services Sector Agriculture And Horticulture Sector Consumer Goods Sector Automotive Sector Others

Type Bio-PET PLA PHA Bio-PE Others

Geography Europe North America APAC MEA South America



Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the packaging and foodservice sector in 2019. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

In 2019, APAC dominated the market with a 33% share. The region will continue to offer several growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for biopolymers in APAC.

