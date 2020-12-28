Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akzo Nobel NV, FMC Corp., and Haifa Group will emerge as major agricultural micronutrients market participants during 2020-2024

The agricultural micronutrients market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural micronutrients market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005264/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The agricultural micronutrients market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market- The global phosphate fertilizer market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, and others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Calcium Phosphate Market- The global calcium phosphate market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (agriculture, animal feed, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and other end-users). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Agricultural Micronutrients Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates business through various segments such as Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Decorative Paints, and Performance Coatings. The company offers Dissolvine. It includes chelating agents that absorb and control metal ions, as well as metal chelates that can introduce the right kind of metal ions into a product or process in precisely the right dose.

FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. operates business through various segments such as Helena Products, Distributed Products, and Unified. The company offers Ele-Max. It is a range of micronutrients and foliar nutritional blends formulated specifically for plant nutrition.

Haifa Group

Haifa Group operates business through various segments such as Seed Technologies, and Crop Protection. The company offers Lesco Micromix Chelated. It is a liquid micronutrient package for turf.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/agricultural-micronutrients-market-industry-analysis

Agricultural Micronutrients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Agricultural micronutrients market is segmented as below:

Type Fruits And Vegetables Oilseeds And Pulses Cereals And Grains Other Crops

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Nutrients Zinc Molybdenum Manganese Boron Others



The agricultural micronutrients market is driven by poor quality of soil. In addition, other factors such as the growing trends toward contract farming are expected to trigger the agricultural micronutrient market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of agricultural micronutrients market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45884

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005264/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/