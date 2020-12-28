The packaged kale chips market is poised to grow by USD 183.35 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005285/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Kale Chips Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the packaged kale chips market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector.
The packaged kale chips market analysis includes the product and geography. This study identifies the rising influence of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged kale chips market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The packaged kale chips market covers the following areas:
Packaged Kale Chips Market Sizing
Packaged Kale Chips Market Forecast
Packaged Kale Chips Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Product/Service Segments
- Key Offering
- Key Customers
- Segment Focus
- DJ&A Pty Ltd.
- Healthy Crunch
- inSpiral Visionary Products Ltd.
- Raw Food Central
- Rhythm Superfoods LLC
- Simply 7 Snacks LLC
- The Green Snack Co.
- The Kale Factory
- Vermont Kale Chips
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Tortilla Chips Market- The tortilla chips market is segmented by type (MFICFT and WFOIT) and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Processed Potatoes Market- The processed potatoes market is segmented by geographic landscape (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), product (potato chips, potato flakes, potato starch, frozen french fries, and Others), end-user (foodservice sector, retail sector, and industrial sector), and distribution channel (offline and online). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Crisps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Extruded snacks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BRAD'S PLANT BASED LLC
- DJ&A Pty Ltd.
- Healthy Crunch
- inSpiral Visionary Products Ltd.
- Raw Food Central
- Rhythm Superfoods LLC
- Simply 7 Snacks LLC
- The Green Snack Co.
- The Kale Factory
- Vermont Kale Chips
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005285/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/