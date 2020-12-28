The packaged kale chips market is poised to grow by USD 183.35 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Kale Chips Market 2020-2024

The report on the packaged kale chips market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector.

The packaged kale chips market analysis includes the product and geography. This study identifies the rising influence of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged kale chips market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The packaged kale chips market covers the following areas:

Packaged Kale Chips Market Sizing

Packaged Kale Chips Market Forecast

Packaged Kale Chips Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Product/Service Segments

Key Offering

Key Customers

Segment Focus

DJ&A Pty Ltd.

Healthy Crunch

inSpiral Visionary Products Ltd.

Raw Food Central

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Simply 7 Snacks LLC

The Green Snack Co.

The Kale Factory

Vermont Kale Chips

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Crisps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Extruded snacks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

