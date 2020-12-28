The new truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing popularity of rentals," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size to grow by USD 273.80 million during the period 2020-2024.

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -5.28%.

Based on the end-user, the utility sector saw maximum growth in 2019. The increasing use of rental equipment will be one of the primary factors that will increase the truck-mounted aerial work platform market growth.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

39% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The rising government spending on infrastructural projects is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the truck-mounted AWP market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The UK and Germany are the key markets for truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe.

Notes:

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is segmented by the end-user (Utility sector, Construction sector, and Others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including A Time Manufacturing Co., AICHI Corp., Altec Inc., CELA Srl, CTE S.p.A., Manitex International Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., PALFINGER AG, RUTHMANN GmbH Co. KG, and Terex Corp.

