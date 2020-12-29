The peripheral vascular stents market is poised to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the peripheral vascular stents market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of PAD.
The peripheral vascular stents market analysis includes segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. This study identifies the introduction of bioabsorbable stents as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral vascular stents market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The peripheral vascular stents market covers the following areas:
Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Sizing
Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Forecast
Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Self-expanding peripheral vascular stents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Balloon-expanding peripheral vascular stents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Drug-eluting peripheral vascular stents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Cath labs
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cook Medical LLC
- Medtronic Plc
- MicroPort Scientific Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
- W. L. Gore Associates Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
