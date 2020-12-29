

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that President Donald Trump has designated Elad Roisman as acting Chairman of the agency.



Roisman was sworn in as a Commissioner of the SEC on September 11, 2018. Before joining to the Commission, he served as Chief Counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.



Last week, Jay Clayton resigned as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Clayton previously had said that he would step down by the end of the year. He began his tenure in May 2017.



Reports said last week that Trump would likely appoint either Hester Peirce or Elad Roisman, SEC's Republican commissioners, as acting chairman. President-elect Joe Biden would pick a permanent successor to Clayton.



