

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said all shareholders resolutions proposed at the company's 2020 annual general meeting were duly passed. The company's shareholders passed resolutions approving: the re-election of Yingqiu Liu as a director; the re-election of Wing Keong Siew as a director.



The shareholders also authorized each of the directors of the company to take any and all action that might be necessary to effect the resolutions 1 to 5 as such director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.



