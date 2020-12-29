UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless Payment in Russia

MOSCOW, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) today announces that UnionPay cardholders using their HUAWEI or HONOR smartphones with Solidarnost Bank can now make contactless payments with HUAWEI Pay in Russia. The cooperation is a strategic move from UPI that follows the surging trend of the global contactless payment industry and accelerates the development of international mobile payment services.

As Russia is among those countries and regions with the highest number of contactless payment transactions, UPI in partnership with HUAWEI and major local banks, has been accelerating the localization of its mobile contactless payment, UnoionPay Mobile QuickPass, with Huawei Pay in the country. The cooperation makes Solidarnost Bank the fourth bank in Russia to launch HUAWEI Pay with UPI.

"We are very glad to further extend our cooperation with Solidarnost Bank to introduce HUAWEI Pay to the Russian market," said Xia Yu, Head of UnionPay International Russia Branch. "We hope that Solidarnost Bank cardholders can enjoy the convenience and security brought by the HUAWEI Pay service and UnionPay payment system."

To use this service, Solidarnost Bank UnionPay cardholders need to install the HUAWEI Wallet application, which is also available in the AppGallery branded app store. By adding the registered UnionPay card, cardholders can make purchases by simply tapping the phone at terminals that support UnionPay Mobile QuickPass with an authentication of a password or a fingerprint.

Users of HUAWEI Pay can also avail of a wide variety of privileges and promotions applicable to UnionPay contactless cardholders, including gifts and discounts of up to 70 percent in multiple categories including restaurants, hotels, entertainment, transportation, and many others.

About Solidarnost Bank

Solidarnost Bank ranks high among the largest Russian financial institutions with a Rating B +(RU) and forecast as Stable. It is among the most reliable banks in Russia, winning awards for achievements in the field of economics and finance at regional and federal levels. Solidarnost Bank has developed relations with partners abroad, improved its product line, and expanded its geographical presence. A regional network is already operating in Samara, branches and additional offices have been opened in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok, Blagoveshchensk, and Naberezhnye Chelny.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Now UnionPay payment acceptance network has expanded to 179 countries and regions, and 63 countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards. In Russia, UnionPay cards are accepted in over 95% of POS terminals and ATMs. Over 1.6 million POS terminals accept UnionPay cards with QuickPass contactless payment technology, and over 3 million UnionPay cards have been issued in Russia.

About HUAWEI Consumer Business Group

HUAWEI products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by one third of the world's population, making HUAWEI one of the three leading smartphone manufacturers worldwide. The company has opened 14 research centers in countries such as the USA, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. The advantages of the HUAWEI global network, the volume of operations worldwide and the developed partner network are based on 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. More information on the website shop.HUAWEI.com/ru, as well as on Facebook, VKontakte, YouTube, OK, Instagram and Twitter.