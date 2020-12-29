Technavio has been monitoring the wound irrigation solution market and it is poised to grow by USD 147.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the wound irrigation solution market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The wetting agents are the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rise in the number of strategic alliances is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
3M Co., Anacapa Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medline Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Schulke Mayr GmbH are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing government support to meet healthcare needs is driving the market. However, the preference for alternate wound irrigation products will challenge market growth.
- How big is the Asia market?
37%of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Anacapa Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medline Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Schulke Mayr GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing government support to meet healthcare needs will offer immense growth opportunities, the preference for alternate wound irrigation products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wound irrigation solution market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Wound Irrigation Solution Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Wetting Agents
- Antiseptics
- End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Clinics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wound irrigation solution market report covers the following areas:
- Wound Irrigation Solution Market Size
- Wound Irrigation Solution Market Trends
- Wound Irrigation Solution Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies support for the inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML as one of the prime reasons driving the wound irrigation solution market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wound irrigation solution market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wound irrigation solution market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wound irrigation solution market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wound irrigation solution market vendors
