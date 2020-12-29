Technavio has been monitoring the wound irrigation solution market and it is poised to grow by USD 147.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the wound irrigation solution market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The wetting agents are the leading segment in the market.

The rise in the number of strategic alliances is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.

3M Co., Anacapa Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medline Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Schulke Mayr GmbH are the top players in the market.

The increasing government support to meet healthcare needs is driving the market. However, the preference for alternate wound irrigation products will challenge market growth.

37%of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Anacapa Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medline Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Schulke Mayr GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing government support to meet healthcare needs will offer immense growth opportunities, the preference for alternate wound irrigation products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wound irrigation solution market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wound Irrigation Solution Market is segmented as below:

Product Wetting Agents Antiseptics

End-user Hospitals ASCs Clinics Others

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wound irrigation solution market report covers the following areas:

Wound Irrigation Solution Market Size

Wound Irrigation Solution Market Trends

Wound Irrigation Solution Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies support for the inclusion of electromicyn and microdacyn in WHO EML as one of the prime reasons driving the wound irrigation solution market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wound irrigation solution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wound irrigation solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wound irrigation solution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wound irrigation solution market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wetting agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Antiseptics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ASCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Anacapa Technologies Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Medline Industries Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Schulke Mayr GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

