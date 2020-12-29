Silencil Review: Natural Ingredients Supplement for Tinnitus

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silencil Review is one of the best-selling supplements available in the market for eliminating tinnitus. People suffering from tinnitus take this dietary supplement to get relief from the ringing, wheezing, and hushing in their ears. The supplement targets the mains cause of tinnitus: damage and inflammation of the nerve cells associated with human ears, i.e. the auditory nerves so the results are long-lasting. The company claims that the supplement heals the damaged nerve cells and also recharges them by providing the necessary nutrients. It also speeds up the process of cell division, or production of nerve cells to improve brain functioning, memory, and focus. The formulators have included naturally derived Skullcap, Hawthorn, GABA, a neurotransmitter, and L-theanine in Silencil Review, which boosts the cognitive functionalities and decision-making skills of the brain. It also shields the brain from any further attacks of tinnitus, brain fog, and dementia. The formulators assert that no chemicals or toxins are used in this natural supplement and it is safe for the use of any person suffering from tinnitus.

Earlier, tinnitus was believed to be associated with aging but recent research shows that the main causes of tinnitus are damages to the cochlea (inner ear), auditory nerves, and brain cells. These damaged nerve cells vibrate very fast inside the cochlea or the inner ear and produce the loud phantom noises heard by the sufferers. This disease is not life-threatening but the loud phantom sounds that ring in the ears continuously disturb the regular work and sleep cycle of the sufferers. Almost all the people who suffer from tinnitus have hearing loss. A recent survey has shown that nearly 80% of the population suffers from tinnitus at some stage of their life. Around 17% of these are in the age group of 12 to 19 years. The prevalence of this disease may be proved from the fact that tinnitus has become the number one disability for military retirements in the United States. A survey involving patients with tinnitus conducted in 2014 regarding the satisfaction with healthcare facilities they have received reveals that 46.5% of them are not happy. These unhappy respondents who had taken ENT treatments for tinnitus felt the noises reducing a little but the phantom wheezing noises were far from gone forever. So, the natural supplement Silencil Review has been welcomed by people detected with tinnitus as it heals the inflammations of the nerve cells and silences the disturbing noises in the ear within a few days of use.

The sales of Silencil Review have touched record figures over the past year and customers who are using it to combat tinnitus have only positive things to say. As one user based in Chicago says, "I was suffering from tinnitus for one year and the loud noises in my ear made my regular life difficult. As a lawyer, I had to study a lot but the irritating noises and pain made my work routine suffer and I was contemplating retirement at the age of 50 when a client suggested that I take Silencil. After taking one tablet daily for a month, the noises reduced significantly. I take it daily, as it has no side effects and I recommend Silencil to everyone suffering from tinnitus." Such reviews only confirm the claims of the manufacturers that Silencil Review is a very effective remedy for tinnitus. The satisfaction level of this nutrition-rich natural supplement is nearly 100% and for the few unhappy customers, the company has a 60-days money-back guarantee.

The formulators of Silencil Review had conducted several clinical trials before they started manufacturing this product that has become a ground-breaking anti-tinnitus supplement. They have used naturally sourced Hawthorn that is an antioxidant to calm the irritated nerves, Skullcap, and Mucuna Pruriens that reduces nerve inflammations and cures tinnitus. They have also included some beneficial vitamins like Vitamin B1, B2, and B6 to optimize brain functions and the users feel energetic and mentally focussed.

It is difficult to treat tinnitus through medicines, surgery, and other non-invasive procedures that are also very costly. Most ENT clinics conduct expensive tests, perform the procedures of was-removal, and prescribe medicines for tinnitus. The follow-ups continue, but the patients remain unhappy with the results. Now, many tinnitus patients have realized that this disease cannot be treated in the ENT clinics and the symptoms can be managed by using Silencil Review. They have found this nutrition booster natural supplement provides nutrients and vitamins to the nerve cells, fixes the impaired nerves, and rejuvenates them, thereby improving auditory functioning. The manufacturers have included the nutritious ayurvedic ingredient, Ashwagandha to control stress, reduce anxiety, and boost auditory functions. It also contains potent natural ingredients that can improve the immune system, boost metabolism, and maintain healthy blood circulation so that the heart remains healthy. It also assures that blood reaches all the body organs properly, so overall body functions improve. According to the manufacturers, some multi-bottle packages are available on their website at discounted rates.

