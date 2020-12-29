IMC International Mining Corp. Applies for Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC") is pleased to announce that is has applied to upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company currently trades on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol IMIMF and expects the upgrade to broaden investor visibility and enhance liquidity in the United States.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (if a U.S. reporting company), pass a minimum bid price test and other initial requirements, and, on an annual basis, undergo company verification and management certification process.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, David McMillan remarked, "We are excited about IMC's upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. This milestone exhibits our continued commitment to our shareholders and we believe trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity, compliment our Canadian and German listings and further increase our visibility to the greater investor community."

Work to date on IMC's 100% owned Thane Property, located in north-central British Columbia, has so far identified six areas of significant gold ± copper ± silver mineralization. At the 2 km by 1.5 km Cathedral Area, rock sampling has returned up to 20.1g/t Au and 3.29% Cu from the Pinnacle Showing and up to 6.85g/t Au and 13.90 % Cu from the Cathedral Showing. The geological model for this area is interpreted to be an alkalic porphyry, which is consistent with other deposits in the area. Results from this past summers' geological mapping, rock and soil sampling and IP surveying are expected in early January.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of IMC International, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

