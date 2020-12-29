

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence decreased in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The economic confidence index decreased to 86.4 in November from 89.5 in October. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 97.2.



The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 80.1 in December.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 110.4 in December and the confidence index for services decreased to 70.4.



The confidence measures for retail trade declined to 87.6 in December, and that for construction sector fell to 73.3.



