With effect from December 30, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 11, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SRNKE TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346499 Order book ID: 212915 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 30, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Serneke Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SRNKE BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346507 Order book ID: 212916 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB