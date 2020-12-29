The "Cosmetic Surgery UK Market Report 2ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The second edition of the Cosmetic Surgery UK market report is essential reading for everyone involved in this cyclically sensitive part of our health economy, be they a provider, a commissioner, an investor, an advisor or a policy maker. Written and researched during the coronavirus pandemic by Liz Heath, the report draws on data collected by the author and also Google Trends to gauge the popularity of different treatments and the emerging trends in this market.

The report not only covers cosmetic surgery, but also non-surgical cosmetic treatments, cosmetic dentistry and, for the first time, hair restoration. There is also an additional chapter dedicated to looking at the impact of Covid-19 on this market.

The report estimates that the UK market for cosmetic surgery and treatments was worth around 286 million in 2018. The main payors are individuals paying from their own pockets, prioritising cosmetic treatments over other discretionary spending. Growth has resulted in cosmetic treatments becoming culturally acceptable across all sections of society and more accessible through less expensive non-surgical procedures. There is also a clear trend showing people who have used non-surgical cosmetic treatments as part of their beauty and wellbeing regime opting for surgical procedures at a later date.

The report also includes data that supports the anecdotal evidence that demand for cosmetic procedures is holding up in the face of coronavirus. While surgical procedures were down in the months to August 2020, there has been a surge in demand for non-invasive procedures and Google trend data shows that interest in cosmetic procedures has already returned to its pre-Covid levels.

What the report includes:

The impact of Covid-19

Markets

Cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic dentistry

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments

Hair restoration

Politics, regulation and oversight

Payors

Market insight

Investors

Market Potential

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade bodies

Major providers profiles

Procedure price list survey

Financial appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv1zbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005140/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900