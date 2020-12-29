

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) confirmed on Tuesday that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has not sought to petition the US Court of Appeals for a re-hearing in our ongoing Ellipta litigation.



Accordingly, the Court of Appeals has issued the Mandate to the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.



Vectura said it now expects GSK to make payment of the current award plus interest by late January 2021. The specific amount of the award will be confirmed in due course.



On November 19, the US Court of Appeals had denied GSK's motions for a retrial on infringement and for a new trial on damages. GSK may petition the US Supreme Court to review the decision. Such a petition would not impact the timing of GSK making payments on the award.



